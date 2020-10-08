Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that EVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.69, the dividend yield is 10.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVV was $11.69, representing a -13.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.55 and a 59.26% increase over the 52 week low of $7.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVV as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 11.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVV at 4.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.