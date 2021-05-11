Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that EVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.96, the dividend yield is 9.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVV was $12.96, representing a -0.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $13 and a 26.93% increase over the 52 week low of $10.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

