Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that EVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.66, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVV was $12.66, representing a -1.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.89 and a 72.48% increase over the 52 week low of $7.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

