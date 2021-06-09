Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that EVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.04, the dividend yield is 9.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVV was $13.04, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.09 and a 19.09% increase over the 52 week low of $10.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 19.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVV at 1.07%.

