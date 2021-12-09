Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that EVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.11, the dividend yield is 9.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVV was $13.11, representing a -2.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.49 and a 7.81% increase over the 52 week low of $12.16.

EVV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the evv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVV as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 5% over the last 100 days. YYY has the highest percent weighting of EVV at 3.01%.

