Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.28%, the lowest has been 6.68%, and the highest has been 13.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVV is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 33,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,793K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 1,051.60% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,062K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing a decrease of 37.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 28.88% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 843K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2021, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $584.2 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.