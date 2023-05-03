Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.29%, the lowest has been 6.68%, and the highest has been 13.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=112).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVV is 0.19%, an increase of 34.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 33,455K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 5,351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,399K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,459K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 1.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVV by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2021, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $584.2 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.