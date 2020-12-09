Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.65, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHT was $9.65, representing a -6.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.29 and a 44.89% increase over the 52 week low of $6.66.

