Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.77, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHT was $9.77, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.18 and a 46.7% increase over the 52 week low of $6.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.