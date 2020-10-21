Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26.19% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.76, the dividend yield is 5.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFT was $12.76, representing a -9.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.14 and a 74.56% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

