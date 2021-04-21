Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.61% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.14, the dividend yield is 5.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFT was $14.14, representing a -1.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.32 and a 35.96% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

