Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.91%, the lowest has been 5.13%, and the highest has been 13.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFT is 0.20%, an increase of 41.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 11,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,605K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Rock Creek Group holds 1,428K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 35.79% over the last quarter.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel holds 544K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management.

