Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.84%, the lowest has been 5.13%, and the highest has been 13.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.04%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFT is 0.16%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 11,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cnh Partners holds 45K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 74.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 350.29% over the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 37.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 67.20% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 153K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 37.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFT by 53.19% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 31K shares . No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 41K shares . No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.