Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.23% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.68, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFF was $14.68, representing a -9.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.17 and a 67.25% increase over the 52 week low of $8.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.