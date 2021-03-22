Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.3, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFF was $16.3, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.41 and a 77.17% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

