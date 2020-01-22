Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EFF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFF was $16.09, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.11 and a 9.46% increase over the 52 week low of $14.70.

