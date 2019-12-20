Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EFF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.81, the dividend yield is 6.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFF was $15.81, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.87 and a 13.82% increase over the 52 week low of $13.89.

