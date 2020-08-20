Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -24.39% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.4, the dividend yield is 5.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFF was $14.4, representing a -10.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.17 and a 64.06% increase over the 52 week low of $8.78.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFF was $14.4, representing a -10.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.17 and a 64.06% increase over the 52 week low of $8.78.

