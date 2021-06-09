Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.033 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.42, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFL was $9.42, representing a -6.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.05 and a 17.73% increase over the 52 week low of $8.00.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

