Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.85, the dividend yield is 4.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFL was $8.85, representing a -9.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.75 and a 75.25% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

