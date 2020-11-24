Eaton Vance (EV) Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend

Eaton Vance EV has announced a special dividend of $4.25 per share. This is part of the terms of its merger deal with Morgan Stanley MS. The dividend will be paid on Dec 18 to shareholders of record on Dec 4.



Earlier on Oct 8, Eaton Vance inked a deal to be acquired by Morgan Stanley for an equity value of about $7 billion. The stock-cum-cash deal, which still awaits certain customary approvals, is anticipated to close in second-quarter 2021.



Additionally, Eaton Vance pays a regular quarterly cash dividend of 37.5 cents per share. Based on last day’s closing price of $67.07, the company’s dividend yield currently stands at 2.24%. The yield is impressive compared with the industry average of 1.83%. This yield is not only attractive for income investors but also represents a steady income stream.



Further, the company has a share-repurchase plan in place. In July 2019, Eaton Vance announced a new repurchase authorization of 8 million shares, replacing the prior buyback plan announced in October 2018. As of Jul 31, 2020, nearly 4 million shares remained available under the buyback authorization.



Thus, these efforts are expected to continue enhancing shareholder value.



Despite economic slowdown, Eaton Vance is expected to witness growth in revenues driven by solid assets under management balance and diverse product offerings. Also, its global footprint is expected to keep supporting growth in the long term.



Shares of Eaton Vance have rallied 27.8% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 10.3% gain.







Currently, Eaton Vance carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Finance Stocks That Took Similar Action

Over the past month, a few other finance companies have undertaken efforts to reward shareholders by announcing special dividend. Some of these include Cohen & Steers CNS and Waterstone Financial WSBF. Cohen & Steers declared a special dividend of $1 per share, which is payable on Dec 1 to shareholders of record as of Nov 16. Waterstone Financial announced a special dividend of 30 cents per share, which will be paid out on Dec 8 to shareholders on record as of Dec 1.

