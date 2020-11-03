Eaton Vance (EV) Completes Acquisition of WaterOak Advisors

Eaton Vance Corp. EV, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eaton Vance Investment Counsel, has completed the acquisition of the assets of the Winter Park, FL-based wealth management firm — WaterOak Advisors, LLC.

Headquartered in Winter Park, FL, WaterOak Advisors is a wealth management firm with about $2.3 billion of client assets under management.

Upon completion, the combined company — Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors — has about $11.4 billion of client assets under advisement. The company will offer high-net-worth families and institutions with access to sophisticated wealth management and investment solutions, including financial, estate and tax planning, investment management, and family office and trust services.

As part of the deal, L. Clarke Lemons, founder and president of WaterOak, Stephen Curley and Scott Macaione, along with their team, joined Eaton Vance Investment Counsel.

"The mission of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors is to provide world-class wealth management and investment services customized to fit the particular circumstances of each client and delivered with a highly personal touch," said David C. McCabe, President.

OurTake

The company’s strong assets under management balance and diverse product offerings areexpected to boost revenues, despite the economic slowdown. However, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent.

Shares of Eaton Vance, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, have gained 73.4% over the past year compared with the 21.2% growth recorded by the industry.

