Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.099 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that EOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.14, the dividend yield is 6.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOS was $19.14, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.40 and a 79.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.