Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.05%, the lowest has been 4.99%, and the highest has been 10.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOS is 0.08%, an increase of 31.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 8,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOS by 76.68% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 816K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOS by 67.42% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 561K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOS by 17.66% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOS by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 360K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOS by 91.08% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II's primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily large- and midcap securities that the investment adviser believes have above-average growth and financial strength and writes call options on individual securities to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund pays monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to a managed distribution plan.

