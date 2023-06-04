Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.31%, the lowest has been 5.78%, and the highest has been 11.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOI is 0.06%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 7,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 939K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Fort Pitt Capital Group holds 836K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 33.49% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 519K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 82.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 76.28% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management.

