Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.28%, the lowest has been 5.78%, and the highest has been 11.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOI is 1.28%, an increase of 1,278.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 7,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 939K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Fort Pitt Capital Group holds 654K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 488.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 476K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management.

