Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that EOI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.85, the dividend yield is 7.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOI was $14.85, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.47 and a 64.09% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

