Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that EOI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.06, the dividend yield is 5.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOI was $18.06, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.27 and a 34.28% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

