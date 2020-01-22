Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that EOI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOI was $16.22, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.32 and a 21.41% increase over the 52 week low of $13.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.