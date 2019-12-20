Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that EOI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.78, the dividend yield is 6.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOI was $15.78, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 38.42% increase over the 52 week low of $11.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

