Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund (EOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that EOI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.64, the dividend yield is 6.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOI was $17.64, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.80 and a 40.22% increase over the 52 week low of $12.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

