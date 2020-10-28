Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.09, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EV was $60.09, representing a -3.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.45 and a 154.73% increase over the 52 week low of $23.59.

EV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). EV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports EV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.19%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EV as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 4.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EV at 2.83%.

