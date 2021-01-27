Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EV was $69.6, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.31 and a 195.04% increase over the 52 week low of $23.59.

EV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). EV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports EV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.06%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.