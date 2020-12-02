Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $4.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.48, the dividend yield is 24.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EV was $68.48, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.80 and a 190.29% increase over the 52 week low of $23.59.

EV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). EV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports EV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.3%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to EV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EV as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 27.57% over the last 100 days. KCE has the highest percent weighting of EV at 2.83%.

