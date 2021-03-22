Eaton Vance Corporation (ETW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that ETW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.2, the dividend yield is 8.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETW was $10.2, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.25 and a 80.21% increase over the 52 week low of $5.66.

