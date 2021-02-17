Eaton Vance Corporation (ETW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that ETW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.98, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETW was $9.98, representing a -5.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.55 and a 81.79% increase over the 52 week low of $5.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.