Eaton Vance Corporation (ETW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that ETW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.1, the dividend yield is 9.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETW was $9.1, representing a -14.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.60 and a 65.76% increase over the 52 week low of $5.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETW Dividend History page.

