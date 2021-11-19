Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 45th quarter that ETV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.77, the dividend yield is 7.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETV was $16.77, representing a -0.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.82 and a 15.5% increase over the 52 week low of $14.52.

ETV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the etv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETV as a top-10 holding:

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF ETF (DALT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DALT with an increase of 2.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETV at 4.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.