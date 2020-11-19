Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that ETV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.76, the dividend yield is 9.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETV was $14.76, representing a -5.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.67 and a 71.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

