Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that ETV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETV was $15.3, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.67 and a 11.11% increase over the 52 week low of $13.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

