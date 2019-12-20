Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that ETV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15, the dividend yield is 8.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETV was $15, representing a -4.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.67 and a 21.16% increase over the 52 week low of $12.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETV Dividend History page.

