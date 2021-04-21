Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Corporation (ETV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that ETV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.03, the dividend yield is 8.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETV was $16.03, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.07 and a 29.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETV as a top-10 holding:

Two Roads Shared Trust (DALT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DALT with an increase of 10.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETV at 4.72%.

