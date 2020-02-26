Eaton Vance Corp. Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 11% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, an increase of 18 percent from $0.73, last year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue increased 11 percent to $452.6 million from $406.4 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $444.2 million for the quarter.

Average consolidated assets under management were $509.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, up 17 percent from $437.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.