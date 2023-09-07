Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.22%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 5.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEV is 0.18%, an increase of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 2,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEV by 45.54% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEV by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEV by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEV by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Matisse Capital holds 107K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The Trust invests primarily in debt securities issued by the California municipalities. The Trusts may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities. The Trust's portfolio of investments includes various sectors, including general obligations, insured-education, healthcare, electric utilities, insured-escrowed/prerefunded, airport, insured special assessment, special tax, water and sewer, hospital, public power, senior living/life care, special assessment and transportation. Eaton Vance Management acts as the Trust's investment advisor and administrator. Eaton Vance Management is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp.

