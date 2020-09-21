Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that EVM the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.64, the dividend yield is 4.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVM was $11.64, representing a -3.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.05 and a 31.22% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.