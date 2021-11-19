Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.91, the dividend yield is 4.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVM was $11.91, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.36 and a 6.34% increase over the 52 week low of $11.20.

EVM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the evm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

