Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EVM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVM was $11.53, representing a -1.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.70 and a 13.04% increase over the 52 week low of $10.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

