Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EVM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.18, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVM was $11.18, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.70 and a 14.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

