Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EVM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.18, the dividend yield is 3.93%.
The previous trading day's last sale of EVM was $11.18, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.70 and a 14.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.75.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryEVM
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2019
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019
- Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 17, 2019
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2019