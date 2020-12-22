Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EVM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.75, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVM was $11.75, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.05 and a 32.46% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

