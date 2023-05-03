Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.29%, the lowest has been 3.78%, and the highest has been 5.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVM is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.38% to 8,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,686K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 498K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 46.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVM by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 418K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVM by 118,441.61% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 370K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT) and California personal income tax. The Funds may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities, whereby it may sell a variable or fixed rate bond for cash to a Special-Purpose Vehicle (the SPV), while at the same time, buying a residual interest in the assets and cash flows of the SPV. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by California municipalities. The Fund's investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as water and sewer, healthcare-acute, education, insured escrowed, insured public power and special tax. Eaton Vance Management is the investment advisor for the Fund.

